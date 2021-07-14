Coronavirus - Sydney to get a 2-week lockdown extension (at least) - announcement incoming

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Premier of the state expected to announce another 2 weeks in lock down for Australia's largest city, and continued restrictions elsewhere in the state. 

Economic support measures for the city and state were announced yesterday. Unless lockdown restrictions in Sydney are tightened these will be little more than a leaky band-aid. 

