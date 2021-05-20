Coronavirus - Taiwan has suspended all shareholder meetings of listed companies to end June

Taiwan had previously been a leader in containing COVID-19 but recent outbreaks have prompted movement and gathering restrictions in the country.

The latest is the halting of shareholder meetings from May 24 through June 30:

Taiwanese regulators, the Financial Supervisory Commission's placed the order

will impact more than 1900 firms, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and Hon Hai Precision Industry (you'll know them as Foxconn)

