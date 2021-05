Taiwan is seeing some small outbreaks of community transmission.

Head of the Central Epidemic Control Center (CECC) announced restrictions, some of which include:

announced tightened restrictions on outdoor and indoor gatherings

decreasing limits to 500 and 100 people, respectively, until June 8

Eating and drinking will also be banned on all trains and coaches till June 8

scaled down university graduation ceremonies

classes of more than 100 switched to remote learning

Since Monday, all citizens aged 65 and above are included in the country's vaccination program.





Taiwan has been a global leader in containing the virus: