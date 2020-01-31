Coronavirus - Taiwan's fin min says not time now for national stabilisation fund to enter the stock market

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Adds that if large outflows from foreign investors which cause market disorder he will call a meeting of the fund

Speaking with Reuters 

Taiwan stocks dropped heavily yesterday:


