Coronavirus - The UK government is considering a night-time curfew to slow the spread

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Telegraph "has learned that ministers are also considering imposing a national "curfew" after hospitality venues in Bolton were ordered to close between 10pm and 5am.  

New cases in the UK are rising sharply.



