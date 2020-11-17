Coronavirus - Three-week national lockdown starts today in Austria

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Austria already had a nighttime curfew and partial shutdown 

Today that gets cranked up.
  • Austrians urged not to meet anyone from outside their household
  • schools to close 
  • all non-essential shops and services to close
  • will remain in place until 6 December
  • work at home wherever possible
