Coronavirus - Tokyo restrictions expected to be tightened from this weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese media report Tokyo authorities are expected to request stores and restaurants close early as of this weekend ahead

For 3 weeks.

Japan has seen cases rising quickly, especially in Tokyo. Nothing like the scale in the US and Europe/UK but Asian countries tend to be a lot quicker to act having been through multiple SAARS-type infection outbreaks in the past. 


