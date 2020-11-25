Coronavirus - Tokyo restrictions expected to be tightened from this weekend

Subscription Confirmed!
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.5749 (vs. yesterday at 6.5809)
Bank of England warn of a disastrous no-deal Brexit, worse than the virus - UK car industry expect a huge slump also
RBNZ Hawkesby says if had not eased policy, the NZD would be 5-10% higher
RBNZ Governor Orr says low interest rates ensure the NZD remains competitive
RBNZ: Unemployment lower than expected to date