Coronavirus treatment hopes, receding of HK fears helping 'risk' along

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This from earlier on COVID-19 seems to be of assistance:

And, despite a fresh day dawning in HK and bringing along fresh headlines on China's security law, for now the comments yesterday from China's foreign ministry commissioner in Hong Kong have managed to dissipate fears a little.

Yen and USD are net a little weaker on the session so far.
AUD, GBP, NZD, CAD are all up within small ranges.
Equities gaining also. 

Gold has managed to trade up a touch also. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
