US President pulling the pin on the large planned gatherings

Last week from Trump:

coronavirus is the "new hoax".

Two days ago:

coronavirus no worse than the flu

Yesterday:

"Stay calm. It will go away."



"Be calm. It's really working out. And a lot of good things are going to happen."

Today:

"We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible"



An hour ago - bans inbound from Europe.





I know I am going to annoy the Trump devotees (sorry, not sorry) but wow, what a flake.

And its not just me, market are smashing US equity futures again here today (down more than 3.5% as I post on ES) even after the enormous losses on Wednesday in the cash market.





Flows into yen and CHF persist: