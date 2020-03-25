FOX: Trump, White House tells Wall Street execs the coronavirus lockdown may last beyond Easter

Fox citing unnamed sources for the report:

President Trump appears to be revising his plans to end the lockdowns

reportedly backing off on his plan to end the quarantine by Easter during a call with top investors.



In an interview with FOX News, Trump said that he "would love to have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter," which is on April 12. But according to people on the call, Trump struck a more circumspect tone, appearing to backtrack on comments he made to FOX.







At his briefing earlier President Trump once again said he'd like to bring the economy fully back on line by Easter. There does seem to be a disconnect between what officials in this administration are saying and doing privately and what they are saying to the public.











