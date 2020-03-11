Coronavirus - Trump's address (due at 0100GMT) likely to include sick leave, tax exemption

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trickles of information on what is likely when US President Trump speaks Wednesday evening

We got the tax delay heads up yesterday:
Payroll tax cut has been strongly mooted, but a more effective policy might be that paid sick leave being mooted. 

