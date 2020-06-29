Coronavirus - UK city of Leicester placed back into lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A local lockdown, the city of Leicester.

The easing of the national lockdown will occur on July 4 but not in Leicester. Also:
  • non-essential retail must close from tomorrow
  • schools must close from Thursday
Leicester has an outbreak of cov1 COVID-19, reports are its around 3 times the next highest local rate of infection. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose