Coronavirus - UK is preparing to vaccinate up to half a million people a day from next week

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The UK Times citing an unnamed "senior Whitehall source". Plans in place for:

  • All over-50s could be vaccinated by the end of March
  • government ispreparing to more than double the pace of the programme next wee
  • vaccines for as many as half a million people a day
  • Ministers believe that they will have enough doses to hit Boris Johnson's target of inoculating the 15 million most vulnerable people by February 15.
This is an impressive logistical, and supply, feat if they manage it. 
The UK Times citing an unnamed "senior Whitehall source". Plans in place for:
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose