Coronavirus - UK is preparing to vaccinate up to half a million people a day from next week

The UK Times citing an unnamed "senior Whitehall source". Plans in place for:

All over-50s could be vaccinated by the end of March

government ispreparing to more than double the pace of the programme next wee

vaccines for as many as half a million people a day

Ministers believe that they will have enough doses to hit Boris Johnson's target of inoculating the 15 million most vulnerable people by February 15.

This is an impressive logistical, and supply, feat if they manage it.



