Coronavirus - UK media again reports a 2 week lockdown is not ruled out

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK media sources cite a senior government source saying UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has definitely not ruled out a two-week circuit break if the three-tier lockdown system should fail.

  • Taking the option away would not be the responsible thing to do
But, what's been done so far is a balanced set of measures.

BJ himself has said over and over that a strict nationwide lockdown is not his preferred option. 

