Coronavirus - UK news reports Boris Johnson to make wearing masks compulsory in shops

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A report by The Times newspaper over the weekend citing an unnamed government official 

  • UK PM to make masks compulsory while shopping and such
  • a "fair assumption" masks will become obligatory in other indoor settings within a few weeks
Masks are required on public transport and in hospitals but so far BJ has resisted making them so elsewhere. Looks like that may change. 

uk boris mask
