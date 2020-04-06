Coronavirus - UK PM Boris Johnson is receiving oxygen in intensive care unit

Comments from an unnamed official:

Johnson is receiving oxygen in intensive care unit



But is not on a ventilator

I said yesterday that being taken into hospital is not a sign that all is well. Same goes, but even more so, for being admitted to ICU.





The UK health system is already stretched for resources with the outbreak, and Boris Johnson would be the last person in the country to want to place more strain on the system with an unnecessary admission to intensive care. His condition is obviously very serious indeed. We all are wishing him well for a full and speedy recovery.



