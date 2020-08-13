Coronavirus - UK PM Johnson announces lockdown changes from this weekend

Johnson says the increase in COVID-19 infections appears to have levelled off

  • the plan to reopen more parts of the economy can resume after the two week pause
  • fines will be increased for those repeatedly flouting face mask rules 

