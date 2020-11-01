Coronavirus - UK PM Johnson repeats that there is no alternative to lockdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK Prime Minister top speak on Monday, excerpts from his speech 

Johnson announced the new restrictions on Saturday 
"Models of our scientists suggest that unless we act now, we could see deaths over the winter that are twice as bad or more compared with the first wave"
"Faced with these latest figures, there is no alternative but to take further action at a national level."
 

