Coronavirus - UK PM Johnson says "many more families are going to lose loved ones"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

BBC reports on remarks from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

  • "This is the worst public health crisis for a generation"
  • its  "not right" to compare coronavirus to flu
  • "many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time" as the virus spreads
Comments from earlier. 

In the UK:
  • total number of deaths 10
  • 596 confirmed cases in the UK, up from 456 on Wednesday 
Governments around the world have recognised the seriousness of the deadly outbreak and are moving to limit loss of life. Except for the US:

