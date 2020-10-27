Coronavirus - UK press reports there is pressure on PM Johnson for a new lockdown

UK Telegraph with the report, says there has been intense lobbying from UK chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance and other advisers for a new lockdown.

government working on the assumption the second wave of coronavirus will be more deadly than the first

internal analysis of the projected course of the second wave shows deaths peaking at a lower level than in the spring but remaining at that level for weeks or even months

GBP was shaken lower earlier on the back of the EUR news and also a Brexit headline. The Tele report adding to its woes.



