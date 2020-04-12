Coronavirus - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of hospital!

Great news over the weekend with UK PM Johnson discharged from hospital

He had spent a week in hospital, in intensive care for three days with COVID-19.





Johnson posted a video message on Twitter (he is at @BorisJohnson)

A short version is here at the BBC , or in full here at Guardian





He looks a little haggard, fair enough, but sounds ready to get back into the job.





Johnson's ill-health was a small niggle for GBP, despite a political system in the UK that would absorb and carry on in the face of such a disruption. That's been removed now.





Welcome back BoJo!







