Coronavirus - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of hospital!

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Great news over the weekend with UK PM Johnson discharged from hospital

He had spent a week in hospital, in intensive care for three days with COVID-19.

Johnson posted a video message on Twitter (he is at @BorisJohnson)
A short version is here at the BBC, or in full here at Guardian

He looks a little haggard, fair enough, but sounds ready to get back into the job.  

Johnson's ill-health was a small niggle for GBP, despite a political system in the UK that would absorb and carry on in the face of such a disruption. That's been removed now. 

Welcome back BoJo!

