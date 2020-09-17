Coronavirus - UK scientific advisers to government are recommending a second national lockdown

The groups advising the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his government recommend another two weeks national lockdown.

In October.

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) 
  • and the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-m) 
Via the FT, link (may be gated)  

As recently as yesterday UK PM Johnson said again he wanted to avoid national lockdown (limiting restrictions to areas experiencing worsening outbreaks). Sky reports that Lancashire may be next on the block for tighter restrictions. 

