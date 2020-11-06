Coronavirus - UK tightens restrictions on arrivals from Denmark

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From 4am today, Friday 06 November 2020 arrivals into the UK from Denmark will need to self-isolate

The UK Transport Sec says an urgent decision was taken to remove Denmark from the  government's 'travel corridor' list 



