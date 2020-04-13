Coronavirus - UK Times report lock down to be extended in the UK to May 7

France extended their shut in, announced earlier:

UK with a similar extension planned. The Times report the UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, will announce the extension on Thursday - until at least May 7. 

Raab will do the announcement while PM Johnson recuperates from his week in hospital:

