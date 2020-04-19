Coronavirus - UK Times report PM Johnson very cautious about easing lockdown

Boris Johnson is a lot more cautious than Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, and Rishi Sunak,  the chancellor, who the Times report:

  • suggested at a meeting last week that once the peak of the virus had passed and the transmission rate had lowered. the government should "run things quite hot' and ease restrictions. 
Johnson, though:
  • told colleagues that he is very cautious about easing lock-down restrictions 
  • his "over-riding concern" is avoiding a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic
  • raised conceits that lifting restrictions too soon could result in a "second peak' and bring another lockdown
  • with a significant cost to health and the economy. 
The above from a piece in Monday's Times newspaper.
--
Some background (re the economy):

Office for Budget Responsibility modelled a 35% hit to GDP in Q2
  • assumed a V-shaped recovery in 2021
UK Treasury modelling, on the other hand, is not so sanguine:
  • officials caution of a "narrow U" or and even worse "W" the event of a second lockdown
  • could permananetly impact economy'
  • recovery could take years 



See here for global coronavirus case data
