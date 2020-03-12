Coronavirus - UK Times says all soccer matches in the UK to be closed to fans

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Effort to avoid large gatherings of people - government plan for sporting events:

  • All football matches in England will be played behind closed doors
  • policy could begin as early as today
  • current season will not be postponed


