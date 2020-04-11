Coronavirus: UK virus deaths near 1000, Spain fatalities slow, US passes Italy

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Coronavirus headlines from around the world

  • UK reports 917 virus deaths vs 980 yesterday - total now 9,875
  • UK crime rate down 21% in last four weeks
  • New York tool rises by 783 vs 777 a day ago
  • New York net intubations -26
  • New York city officials said schools will be closed for the year
  • With the latest NY cases, US fatalities now surpass Italy
  • Canada passes bill to give wage subsidies of C$847/week
  • Canada cases rise to 22148 vs 20765 a day ago
  • Two thirds of severe COVID cases improved on Gilead's drug in small study
  • Turkey virus deaths surpass 1000 -- lockdown announced
  • India's nationwide lockdown set to extend to April 30
  • Netherlands total deaths rise 5% to 2643
  • Brazil cases 19943 and 1074 deaths
  • Spain deaths up 510 to 16353, fewest since March 23
  • Italy extends lockdown until May 3
  • Italy fatalities vs 619 vs 570 yesterday
  • Italy new cases 4694 -- most in a week
  • Florida reports 1401 new cases

