Coronavirus update: 213 deaths vs 130 yesterday. More than 12,000 suspected cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I'll have a full update once I get more out of China this morning, but just in case the World Health Organization has lulled anyone into complacency:

Some numbers:
  • 213 deaths
  • 1,982 new cases reported in China yesterday (end of January 30)
  • 9,171 confirmed cases around the globe
  • 12,167 suspected cases
  • 1,476 in a serious or critical condition
  • 150 treated and released from hospital
  • All regions in China are now reporting cases  
