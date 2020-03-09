Coronavirus update - as of Sunday France total cases 1,126, & 19 deaths

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Monday 9 March 2020
-
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.9260 (vs. Friday at 6.9337)
-
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda to answer question in parliament during the Tokyo afternoon
-
Morgan Stanley expects FOMC to cut 75bps(50 on March 18, 25 in April)
-
Japanese officials are pondering a 3-way meeting of the BOJ, MoF, FSA today
-
US FOMC meeting is not until March 18. Time for another emergency rate cut prior?