Coronavirus update - Beijing lockdown measures, tightens outbound travel

An update on how Beijing is dealing with the renewed COVID-19 outbreak

  • Beijing has reported over 100 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the past five days
  • following an outbreak at Xinfadi, the city's largest wholesale food market
The alert level for the city has been raised to '2' (from 3, the highest level is 1)
  • more residential compounds have been locked down
  • more than 30,000 restaurants will be disinfected
  • Other public facilities (eg. museums, galleries and parks) can only run at 30% of maximum capacity
  • outbound travel restricitons tightened (residents living in medium or high risk areas, as well as people connected to the market, are banned from leaving the city)
  • school closures also
