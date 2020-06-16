Coronavirus update - Beijing lockdown measures, tightens outbound travel

Subscription Confirmed!
With 30 minutes to go in trading, US indices are near the midpoint of the day's ranges
Crude oil futures settle at $38.38
NZDUSD stays below 100 hour MA. Can the level continue to stall the rallies.
GBPUSD stays below 100 hour MA. Bias is lower.
USDJPY retests 100 hour MA as it continues to waffle (but above the MA)
Forex Orders
Central Banks
Fed's Clarida: More fiscal and monetary support may be called for
Comments from the Fed's Clarida due at the top of the hour
Macklem: BOC will buy bonds until the recovery is well-underway
Fed's Harker: Expects 2020 to show a sharp recession
Powell: There's a reasonable probability more support will be needed from Fed and congress