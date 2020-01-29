Coronavirus updated figures: China death toll 132. Total number of cases now 5,974

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Xinhua with the report, numbers as of end January 28 for whole of China

  • Total number of cases now 5,974
  • death toll 132
  • 1459 more cases spread across 31 provinces 



more to come  
