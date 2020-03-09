Coronavirus - US CDC briefing has been pushed back to 6.30pm NY time (2230GMT)

Trade with Top Brokers
-
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Monday 9 March 2020
-
FX option expiries for Thursday March 5 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday March 04 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB confirms a member of staff has been infected with coronavirus
-
Swedish deputy central bank governor tests positive for coronavirus - report
-
Fed increases sizes of overnight, term repo operations
-
Japan top currency official: We reaffirmed necessity to act appropriately
-
Japan MOF, BOJ, FSA to hold meeting at 0630 GMT