Coronavirus - US CDC briefing has been pushed back to 6.30pm NY time (2230GMT)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I know some folks are awaiting this, posting for info

The response from the US has been unfathomably lagging - all the information from around the globe has been indicative that this outbreak is not something to be ignored,. And yet here we are.

The response will be ramped up this week. 
