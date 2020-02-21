Coronavirus - US CDC has issued a Phase 1 travel advisory to travellers to Japan

This is their first travel advisory related to the outbreak outside of China

Key Points
  • The ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness has spread to Japan.
  • The virus can spread from person to person.
  • Travelers to Japan should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.
There are 3 'levels' of CD travel advisories. One is the mildest, 3 the most severe. This is a level 1 advisory, issued February 19. 

