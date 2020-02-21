Coronavirus - US CDC has issued a Phase 1 travel advisory to travellers to Japan

This is their first travel advisory related to the outbreak outside of China

Key Points



The ongoing outbreak of respiratory illness has spread to Japan.



The virus can spread from person to person.



Travelers to Japan should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60%-95% alcohol.



---

There are 3 'levels' of CD travel advisories. One is the mildest, 3 the most severe. This is a level 1 advisory, issued February 19.



