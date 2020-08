Coronavirus - US considering fast-tracking approval for AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine

Financial Times with the report on pre-election manoeuvring from the US admin, FT citing 3 unnamed sources 'briefed on the plan'

Trump is considering bypassing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track experimental coronavirus vaccines

The US Food and Drug Administration may permit "emergency use authorisation" (EUA) in October

Under consideration is the currently unapproved vaccine being developed between AstraZeneca and Oxford







FT link for more (may be gated) https://www.ft.com/content/b053f55b-2a8b-436c-8154-0e93dcdb3c1a