I posted this a couple of weeks back, reposting now ICYMI:

that is, there can be no trades lower until 9:30 am NY time

trade above the lower limit is permitted

that is price can trade up, just not any further down



5% up-and-down limits



effective 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 am CT, Sundays through Fridays

Limit down means the contract is not allowed to move down more than 5% in overnightLet me add for clarity, the ES market is NOT closed when it hits a limit. Right now its limit down at 2174. IF buyers emerge and begin taking offers it can trade higher at any time (up to 5% limit up move … which is of academic interest only at this point).