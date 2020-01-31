Coronavirus - US has issued a travel advisory to not travel to China

US advises its citizens not to travel to China due to the Coronavirus

This 'don't go there' is a 'level 4 'advisory.





The four advisory levels, from low to high regarding safety and security risk, are:

Level 1: Blue - Exercise Normal Precautions



Level 2: Yellow - Exercise Increased Caution



Level 3: Orange - Reconsider Travel



Level 4 : Red - Do Not Travel



With this, a blanket advisory for the whole of China, how far away can a stop to air traffic between the two countries be?







