Coronavirus - US has restricted entry from Brazil

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Foreigners who have been in Brazil in the past 14 days are not permitted to enter the US

  • White House statement restricting travel from Brazil for non-US citizens. 
  •  Flow of goods will continue. 

Brazil has become a hotspot for COVID-19
See here for global coronavirus case data
