Coronavirus - US - Illinois declares state of emergency over outbreak

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

In other news Italy has announced a nationwide lockdown:

The Italian lockdown may well be a preview of what is to come in other European nations where case counts are rising rapidly. Once testing begins properly in the US watch for similar actions there also. 

The volatility in global markets is not passed. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose