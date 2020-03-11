Coronavirus - US President Trump has made face masks available to health workers

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Yes, this is real. The people in the US responsible for dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak are to be allowed access to face masks. 

The sound you hear is a sigh of relief from the folks who have been putting their own lives in the line.

It does, finally, appear that the US administration is beginning to take the crisis seriously. This should help move towards resolving the health issue (it'll take time). This will be a positive for markets that have been clamouring for this. 

ForexLive
