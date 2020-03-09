Coronavirus - US President Trump says he will discuss payroll tax cut with Congress

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coronavirus briefing underway in the US 

  • Trump says also talking to the hotel industry on the virus impact

Wow … this is very underwhelming so far. Marklet folks wanted to hear something specific on some sort of response to bioth the health crisis and the economic impact that will ensue - something on fiscal moves.

Trump with 'talking' about a payroll tax cut is far too vague and insufficient. 

Pence to the mic. now, a bit more substance at least.

