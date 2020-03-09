Coronavirus - US President Trump says he will hold another press conference Tuesday (US time) on economic measures

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The media conference currently underway was VERY light on economic measures

Trump promising another tomorrow, this time with some economic response.

Something for markets to await. 

Trump says the measures will be 'major'. Unfortunately this sort of grandiose comment is meaningless, markets know this guy all too well now. Empty words. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose