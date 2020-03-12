Coronavirus - US State Department has issued a heath advisory for all overseas travel

State says everyone should reconsider travel overseas due the COVID-19 outbreak

A global level 3 advisory
There are 4 levels, 1 being the lowest up to 4 being 'do not travel'.


