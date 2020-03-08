Coronavirus - US State Dept. says US citizens should not travel by cruise ship

Well, d'uh. Statement on Sunday on the State Dept. website in summary:

"CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment. ...

CDC notes that older adults and travelers with underlying health issues should avoid situations that put them at increased risk for more severe disease. This entails avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships."



IF the Diamond Princess wasn't enough warning for you, now this.
















