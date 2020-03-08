Coronavirus - US states declaring State of Emergency - count now at 8

CA, FL, KY, MD, NY, OR, UT, WA

All have declared a state of emergency over the outbreak. 

Testing kits still sparse

 US FDA is still withholding approval to even test for the virus from health care facilitities that are ready to test.

China initially denied there was a problem, now the US administration is going down that path. Tweets do not contain the spread of infection. 

