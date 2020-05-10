Coronavirus - US Vice President Pence is self-isolating

An aide to the VP has tested positive to COVID-19

Newswires (Bloomberg) with the news that US Vice President Pence is thus self-isolating.





Some tweets saying the VP has the infection, but that is not what the mainstream media is reporting, only that an aide has tested positive. You'll recall last week Pence toured a hospital ward with coronavirus patents without wearing a mask. All other visitors to the ward, medical staff, media, and others, were wearing masks. Pence took the politically-correct option for his party and did not wear a mask. For a man only a heartbeat away from the Presidency of the United States it seems a rather reckless and irresponsible decision, but political correctness is a tricky beast.











