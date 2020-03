Coronavirus - US VP Pence finally admits US does not currently have enough testing kits

White House lies and denialism finally catching up with this poor chap.

"We don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward"

"... as more Americans take an interest in this or have concerns about this, we want to make sure they have access to a coronavirus test as well and we've made real progress on that in the last several days."



The latest equity futures meltdown that began around this time yesterday was partially triggered by the news that 500 people had been tested in the US. Yes, 500. China was accused of trying to cover up the outbreak and that did not work out well at all. Lesson not learnt in the White House unfortunately and it'll cost lives.





At least Pence is trying to backpedal some of the damage,