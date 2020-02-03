Coronavirus: US wants to see trade numbers going in the right way, doesn't care about Chinese 'excuses'

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Politico report

Politico reports that China has not yet requested to ease US purchase demands in the phase one trade deal but Trump would listen if asked.

They cite 'observers' who say Trump could provide some leeway if the trade numbers are going in the right direction.

"If the bilateral trade deficit is not falling, he doesn't care about the Chinese and their excuses," the report says.

I'm sure that will go over well in Beijing.
