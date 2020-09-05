Coronavirus - Vaccine makers plan a public pledge to counter the pressure on the FDA

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19  - The US Food and Drug Administration is getting political heat to approve vaccines prior to the US election.

Bloomberg report firms are planning to band together to issue a pledge to not send any Covid-19 vaccine to the FDA for review without extensive safety and efficacy data
  • Bloomberg citing unnamed people familiar with the effort, saying firms Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and possibly others (all of these are developing vaccines for Covid-19)
    Pfizer, Moderna, Sanofi and others are involved
  • likely to be announced in a multi-company statement as soon as next week
