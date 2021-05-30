Coronavirus - Vietnam has reportedly found a new COVID-19 variant, combines UK and Indian strains

A new mutation of the virus has apparently been uncovered in Vietnam.

"For the first time in Vietnam, a new coronavirus variant with characteristics from the existing Indian and U.K. variants has been detected"

"The virus spread very fast, particularly in closed spaces without ventilation systems"

Many patients suffered from more serious symptoms, requiring more intensive medical care than those in previous waves

Both the UK and Indian variants are apparently more transmissible than other strains of COVID-19.

















