Coronavirus weekend news: China-developed vaccine to enter late-stage trial

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical

  • to undergo a phase-3 trial in Uzbekistan
  • 5,000 Uzbek volunteers aged between 18 and 59 
  • third phase of the pilot process will continue for a year
This is China's fifth candidate to enter late-stage human tests overseas.
